Doug Ford reinstates the title King’s Counsel for Ontario lawyers

For the first time in over 70 years, a group of Ontario Lawyers will be titled “King’s Counsel”. Premier Doug Ford reinstated the honorific “in celebration of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.” During the late Queen’s reign the honor was called Queen’s Counsel, but it was abolished by Premier David Peterson who listed as reasons:

the designation was originally meant to recognise excellence in the courtroom, but the practice in Ontario was that it could be given to any lawyer, regardless of courtroom experience;

the use of the designation misled the public, because it was more based on who one knows than what one knows;

it was unfair to lawyers who for whatever reason have not been designated, leading to questions about their standing in the profession;

no other profession received government awards of this type;

the designation had been used in Ontario mainly as a form of political patronage.

Somewhat making Peterson’s point for him, the Premier has given the award to every member of his caucus and cabinet who is a lawyer, as well as a couple of retired Harper cabinet ministers and his former Deputy Premier Christine Elliott. The bulk of remainder of the appointees are either lawyers working in ministries, mainly the Attorney General’s department, or members of the province’s many boards and tribunals. There were a few appointees whose connections to the current government were not apparent, including renowned defense lawyer Marie Henien, who shot to prominence with high-profile cases defending former CBC host Jian Gomeshi, former Nova Scotia Premier Gerald Regan and former Ontario Attorney General Michael Bryant.