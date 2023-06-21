Doug Ford doesn’t drink, but the Boilermakers love him

In another move that solidified Premier Doug Ford’s bromance with the trade unions, the government is investing $224 million to build and upgrade training centres and help tackle the province’s skilled labour shortage. The money will help unions, Indigenous centres, and industry associations with funding to build new training centres, or upgrade and convert existing facilities into new training centres with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Ford made the announcement Wednesday as he met with representatives of the Boilermakers Union and other skilled trade representatives. Said Jonathan White, International Representative – CSO at International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. “The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers commends the tremendous decision of the Ontario government to further invest in the trades through their Capital Stream of the Skills Development Fund, which will add to and improve training centres that will be used to build the highly skilled workforce needed to support Ontario’s infrastructure and to expand opportunities within industry.”

“This new program will help boost the province’s training infrastructure, providing more people opportunities to learn new skills and advance their careers into good-paying, in-demand jobs,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re taking the steps needed to create a bigger pipeline of talent to ensure we continue to have the best workforce in the world to keep attracting investments and to build Ontario.”

Doug Ford (C) with skilled trade workers in Burlington

In addition, the Ontario government is investing $535,000 through the SDF program to launch two projects that will expand apprenticeship opportunities to future boilermakers in Northern Ontario and across the province. Led by the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 128, these free programs will provide 1,350 participants with the opportunity to explore rewarding careers as boilermakers, which can pay up to $38 an hour.

The first project will give 1,200 high-school students hands-on experience with welding, cutting and rigging work and the opportunity to pursue apprenticeships in the trade. It will prioritize women, Indigenous people and others in rural Northern Ontario communities interested in learning about work in the skilled trades.

The second project will provide free lodging, travel and food for 150 new jobseekers from around the province as they begin introductory apprenticeship training. Participants will complete rigorous course work covering rigging, working at heights and construction safety as they prepare to become boilermaker apprentices.

Those interested in the boilermaker programs can learn more or apply directly at info@ibblocal128.org.

There are expected to be over 100,000 job openings in Ontario this decade in the construction sector.