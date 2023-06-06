Domenic Molinaro transformed the look and ambiance of Burlington

Flags have been lowered in Burlington Civic Square in honour of Domenic Molinaro who died on May 29th at age 88. It’s hard to imagine a community whose very look can be attributed to the work of one construction and development Company; but that is what can be seen in Burlington due to the many residential projects built by the Molinaro Group. Formed in 1963, the Molinaro Group has provided homes for well over 10,000 families—enough for a small city– and developed extensive commercial property.

Dominic in the early years of his business

Domenic Molinaro, seeking opportunity, migrated from his birthplace in Calabria Italy, first to Switzerland, where among other things he developed a love for skiing and later would name his first company Matterhorn Construction after the famed Swiss Alp. From there it was off to New York, where Dominic toiled in building trades; and ultimately to Canada where the success story began more than 55 years ago. It started when Dominic talked his way into a major building project in Guelph with no crew, no tools and no money. But once he got the job Dominic assembled a team and as he promised, finished the project ahead of schedule and under budget.

Over the years the company built countless high rises and commercial properties in Hamilton and Burlington, starting with the Bunton’s Wharf condominium project that signaled the transformation of Downtown giving it a trendy, sophisticated ambiance that is one of the reasons Burlington repeatedly makes the list of Best Places to Live in Canada.

The Bunton’s Wharf condominium project triggered the beginning of the transformation of downtown Burlington

Despite Domenic’s immense success over the years, he remained extremely humble and exhibited tremendous generosity towards his community. He wholeheartedly supported numerous charities, hospitals and organizations in Burlington and Hamilton. He also generously contributed to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and St. Anthony Parish.

Visitation takes place Tuesday at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers will be at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 7th, at 11:00 am, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 934 Hwy 8, Stoney Creek. Following the Mass, entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Road, Burlington.