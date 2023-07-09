Dog that was being dragged in Dundas has been rescued by authorities

Hamilton Police have assisted in the rescue of a dog that was apparently being dragged by its owner on a Dundas Street on June 30th. The incident was captured on video by Chris Kennedy who witnessed the incident along with his wife Lynn as the man and dog passed their home. Hamilton Police say they “provided assistance to animal welfare inspectors from P.A.W.S (Provincial Animal Welfare Services) in executing a warrant. The investigators were able to locate and remove the dog without incident in regards to an investigation stemming from Dundas, ON on June 30th, 2023. The dog has been taken into care by animal welfare services for further assessment.”

P.A.W.S. are in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing and it will be up to that organization to lay any changes that may ensue.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation, are asked to contact Animal Welfare Services through the Ontario Animal Protection Call Centre (OAPCC) at 1-833-9-ANIMAL.

Hamilton Police urge members of the public who witness animal cruelty to contact Police or Animal Welfare Services.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.