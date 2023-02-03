Dofasco Green Steel plans get an airing on Bill Kelly Show

Earlier this week, a plan by ArcelorMittal Dofasco to transition away from the use of coal and coke got its first airing in front of Hamilton City Council. Representatives of the steelmaker and Enbridge appeared to advise council that the switchover to natural gas in steelmaking will require the construction of a 12-inch gas pipeline specifically to serve the steel plant. Enbridge is proposing a line running from Rymal Road down Centennial parkway, westerly along Barton Street to Kenilworth and north on Kenilworth to the steel plant. Enbridge officials said the preferred route follows city streets where other utilities are now located and presents the least complicated option from a construction standpoint.

The project will eventually require the granting of an easement by the City, and while some councillors expressed concerns about the expansion of natural gas facilities, no one around the table expressed outright opposition to the plan. The move to greener steel was the topic of conversation on the Bill Kelly Show with Bay Observer publisher John Best.