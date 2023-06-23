Divisions on Hamilton council over citizen appointments to boards

A majority of Hamilton Councillors beat back a motion to change the rules on how citizens are selected to fill vacancies on the city’s agencies, boards and commissions.

The city of Hamilton has 131 agencies, boards and commissions that report to council. They range from the Hamilton Farmer’s Market Board of Directors to the Heritage Permit Review Sub Committee and cover many interests in between. There is the Hamilton Conservation Authority Board, the Library Board, Committee of adjustment, a board for seniors, one for persons with disabilities—in short there are committees covering just about every aspect of life in Hamilton. With few exceptions the positions are purely voluntary. Some of the committees consist entirely of councillors, others invite citizen members. One of the Committees that consists of Councillors only, is the Selection Committee for Agencies, Boards and Sub-Committees. This committee gets to interview and select the citizen volunteers who will be appointed to these subcommittees, boards and agencies.

Currently that committee is interviewing citizens to fill the various vacancies, the application period is from June 8, 2023 until July 7 at 4:30 pm. The committee sent a report to council this week recommending that the policy around interviewing citizens for the board positions be changed. The current rule is that if a committee member is not present when a citizen candidate is being interviewed for a committee post, that committee member is not allowed to vote on the appointments for that post.

It is long established practice with Hamilton Council that councillors like to use these citizen appointments as perks for supporters. Or at minimum to ensure that committees have members whose views are compatible with the councillor. With that in mind, Councillor John Paul Danko asked what was the reason for changing the rule about being present at interviews.

With that Council voted 9-7 against making any changes to the citizen selection procedure. In the discussion, it had been noted that a committee member was allowed to participate in the interviews by Zoom, which Danko described as “a pretty low bar” for participation. Some members said they were bothered by the suggestion that committee members were pulling for citizen candidates that they favoured.