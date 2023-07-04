Tuesday , 4 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Despite heat wave, flooding concerns on Upper Spencer Creek
News

Despite heat wave, flooding concerns on Upper Spencer Creek

July 4, 20231 Mins read147 Views

Hard to believe in the middle of the current heat warning, but the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is advising that water levels and flows in the Upper Spencer Creek watershed are well above normal, as a result of recent rain. Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is expected to be occurring.  However, no significant watercourse flooding has been reported or expected to have occurred. 

Water levels in the Upper Spencer Creek watershed are currently cresting.  That said, water levels may remain well above normal this week depending on the amount of rain received. 

HCA is reminding residents to exercise caution near all water bodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams during this time.  Above normal water levels, faster moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, and slippery banks may pose significant hazards.  Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.

There are no significant water safety or flooding concerns for watersheds other than Upper Spencer Creek, at this time.

Previous post Mayor's trip to Italy and council priorities discussed on Bill Kelly Show

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Despite heat wave, flooding concerns on Upper Spencer Creek

July 4, 2023
Opinion

Mayor’s trip to Italy and council priorities discussed on Bill Kelly Show

July 4, 2023
News

Lakeshore Closed for 6 months between Guelph Line and Walkers Line

July 4, 2023
Wellness

Hamilton Public health offering COVID home test kits

July 4, 2023

Related Articles

News

Lakeshore Closed for 6 months between Guelph Line and Walkers Line

For the next six months traffic may get noticeably heavier on Walers...

ByJuly 4, 2023
News

84-year-old with Alzheimers missing in Albion Falls area

Hamilton Police are asking the public on the East Mountain to be...

ByJuly 4, 2023
News

Hamilton Public Health issues heat warning

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has initiated...

ByJuly 4, 2023
News

Man facing homicide charges after a Hamilton family gathering turns violent

Hamilton Police have charged 22-year-old Laureano Bistoyong with first degree murder after...

ByJuly 3, 2023