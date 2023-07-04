Despite heat wave, flooding concerns on Upper Spencer Creek

Hard to believe in the middle of the current heat warning, but the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is advising that water levels and flows in the Upper Spencer Creek watershed are well above normal, as a result of recent rain. Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is expected to be occurring. However, no significant watercourse flooding has been reported or expected to have occurred.

Water levels in the Upper Spencer Creek watershed are currently cresting. That said, water levels may remain well above normal this week depending on the amount of rain received.

HCA is reminding residents to exercise caution near all water bodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams during this time. Above normal water levels, faster moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, and slippery banks may pose significant hazards. Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.

There are no significant water safety or flooding concerns for watersheds other than Upper Spencer Creek, at this time.