Daylight shooting in central Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a shooting that took place in Burlington Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:50 pm, HRPS officers were called to the area of Guelph Line and New Street for reports of a victim sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

No arrest(s) have been made at this time and no suspect description has been provided.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to public safety at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area the time of the shooting and witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to please contact them at 905-825-4777 ext 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.