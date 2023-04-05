Wednesday , 5 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Daylight shooting in central Burlington
News

Daylight shooting in central Burlington

April 5, 20231 Mins read109 Views

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a shooting that took place in Burlington Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:50 pm, HRPS officers were called to the area of Guelph Line and New Street for reports of a victim sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg.  The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. 

No arrest(s) have been made at this time and no suspect description has been provided.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to public safety at this time.

 Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area the time of the shooting and witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to please contact them at 905-825-4777 ext 2316. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Hamilton Firefighters rescue resident trapped in apartment fire

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Historic Mountain Drive Park and adjacent roadway to get a facelift

April 5, 2023
AutoNewsTech

Benz, Bell and Mac: It’s not a band  

April 5, 2023
News

“Underdog” Bulldogs even series with Colts

April 5, 2023
News

Daylight shooting in central Burlington

April 5, 2023

Related Articles

News

Historic Mountain Drive Park and adjacent roadway to get a facelift

If you’ve noticed construction fencing at Hamilton Mountain Drive Park, it’s part...

By April 5, 2023
AutoNewsTech

Benz, Bell and Mac: It’s not a band  

A technological tsunami is taking over my life. In the last week...

By April 5, 2023
News

“Underdog” Bulldogs even series with Colts

Hockey will not leave town with the Easter Bunny this weekend, as...

By April 5, 2023
News

Hamilton Firefighters rescue resident trapped in apartment fire

Hamilton firefighters rescued an individual who was trapped in their apartment after...

By April 5, 2023