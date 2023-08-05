Davis Schneider’s family thrilled to see his MLB debut

Davis Schneider is batting .400 going into Saturday’s Blue Jay Game against the Boston Red Sox. He hit a home run in his very first major league at-bat Friday night, and later in the game hustled to beat out an infield single. The storybook appearance by the 24-year-old Schneider was part of a desperately-needed 6-3 win against the AL East opponents by the Blue Jays. Schneider was the 849th pick when Toronto selected him in the 28th round of MLB’s amateur draft in 2017. In the current season with the Buffalo Bisons he was batting .275 with 21 home runs. The Blue Jays brought him up in an attempt to breathe some life into an offence that was stymied by the Baltimore Orioles in their four-game series taken by the O’s three games to one. Schneider was met at Fenway Park by a large contingent of Family who made the trek from Schneider’s hometown in New Jersey.