Dave Gruggen’s Hamilton: Tango at the Gasworks with the ensemble Payadora

An appreciative crowd took in a performance by the award-winning chamber ensemble Payadora performs Thursday with Rebekah Wolkstein (vocals, violin), Drew Jurecka (bandoneon, violin), Robert Horwath (piano), Joseph Phillips (bass), and Elbio Fernandez (vocals). It was the second show of The Hamilton Music Collective’s Winter 2023 Jazz at the Gasworks concert series.

Enjoying the show (L-R) Justin , de Beer, Bev de Beer, Kathy Renwald Bob Finlay

Payadora is an award-winning chamber music ensemble that performs its own arrangements of a core repertoire drawing from Argentinian/Uruguayan Tango and Folk music, as well as their own original compositions. Made up of a group of players who are each musical powerhouses in their own right, this “superstar group” has combined their deep knowledge of tango with their classical, jazz and world music backgrounds to create something entirely new. Their performances convey joy, virtuosity, humour and their intense passion for the music that they play.

