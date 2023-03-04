Sunday , 5 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Arts Dave Gruggen’s Hamilton: Tango at the Gasworks with the ensemble Payadora
Arts

Dave Gruggen’s Hamilton: Tango at the Gasworks with the ensemble Payadora

Photos by Dave Gruggen Photography

March 4, 20231 Mins read227 Views

An appreciative crowd took in a performance by the award-winning chamber ensemble Payadora performs Thursday with Rebekah Wolkstein (vocals, violin), Drew Jurecka (bandoneon, violin), Robert Horwath (piano), Joseph Phillips (bass), and Elbio Fernandez (vocals). It was  the second show of The Hamilton Music Collective’s  Winter 2023 Jazz at the Gasworks concert series.

Enjoying the show (L-R) Justin , de Beer, Bev de Beer, Kathy Renwald Bob Finlay

Payadora is an award-winning chamber music ensemble that performs its own arrangements of a core repertoire drawing from Argentinian/Uruguayan Tango and Folk music, as well as their own original compositions. Made up of a group of players who are each musical powerhouses in their own right, this “superstar group” has combined their deep knowledge of tango with their classical, jazz and world music backgrounds to create something entirely new. Their performances convey joy, virtuosity, humour and their intense passion for the music that they play.

All Photos by Dave Gruggen Photography

Previous post Mood is upbeat as Ontario Liberals gather in Hamilton

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Have you seen Danielle Walsh of Oakville?

March 4, 2023
Arts

Dave Gruggen’s Hamilton: Tango at the Gasworks with the ensemble Payadora

March 4, 2023
Politics

Mood is upbeat as Ontario Liberals gather in Hamilton

March 4, 2023
News

Nailed: Man was driving impaired while Binbrook kids were coming home from school

March 4, 2023

Related Articles

Arts

Architectural Heritage on display as Heritage Committee recognizes achievements

The Hamilton Municipal Heritage Committee has issued 26 awards under a variety...

By February 28, 2023
Arts

Payadora–Renowned chamber ensemble at Gasworks

Award-winning chamber ensemble Payadora performs Thursday March 2 at 8:00pm with Rebekah...

By February 26, 2023
Arts

Publisher backtracks on plans to censor Roald Dahl’s children’s literature

Puffin books in the UK has done a U-Turn on its plans...

By February 24, 2023
Arts

Sinfonia Ancaster kicks off season with “Forces of Nature” concert.

For its opening concert of 2023, Sinfonia Ancaster presenting two very different...

By February 20, 2023