Dave Gruggen’s Hamilton: Juno award-winning combo Avataar at the Gasworks

The Gasworks was grooving Thursday as Avataar– a JUNO award-winning Toronto-based world-jazz group featuring some of Canada’s finest jazz, world, funk, and pop musicians, performed as part of the Hamilton Music Collective’s Jazz at the Gasworks series.

Avataar’s album Worldview won the Juno Award for Jazz Album of the Year – Group at the Juno Awards of 2022. Worldview was also earmarked by CJRT-FM as one of the 25 best jazz albums of 2021.

Led by saxophonist, flutist, composer and vocalist Sundar Viswanathan, the band performs a blend of jazz with world music styles such as Bossa Nova, Indian classical music and gamelan. Viswanathan, a native of Sudbury, Ontario, is currently a professor of music at York University in Toronto, and has also played with the world music combo Jaffa Road.

The group’s debut album Petal was released in 2016.

Avataar from left Tyler Emond, Michael Occhipinti, Sundar Viswanathan, Max Senitt, Ravi Naimpally and Felicity Williams

Hamilton Music Collective Celebrating 15 years

The Hamilton Music Collective is celebrating 15 Years of Excellence in Performance and Music Education.

You are invited to join us for a memorable evening in support and celebration of the An Instrument For Every Child program. Performances by Darcy Hepner’s R&B All Stars. Food and drink by The Other Bird. Open Bar.