What a great way to spend a Friday night. Listening to Darcy Hepner lead an ensemble consisting of legendary guitarist Bill Dillon, Jamie Oakes, Jay Gordon Wright and the Hamilton Philharmonic’s string quartet, as they perform a number of Beatle hits, and then sit back and watch the Richard Lester classic film. A Hard Day’s Night starring the Fab Four.

Photographer Dave Gruggen was at the Westdale Theatre to take it all in.