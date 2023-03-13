Date set for Burlington HDSB trustee by-election

A by-election for the vacant seat of School Board Trustee for Halton District School Board (HDSB) – Burlington, Wards 1 & 2 has been called and will take place between May 15 and 29. The vote was called after the resignation of Matthew Diodati’s. citing health reasons. Eligible voters in Wards 1 & 2 will have three voting options for the by-election:

• online, using Internet voting, from May 15 to May 19

• in person at advance polls on Wednesday, May 24

• in person on election day, Monday, May 29

Voter Eligibility

To be eligible to vote in the 2023 HDSB Trustee by-election, individuals must be:

• 18 years of age or older

• A Canadian citizen

• Resident of Burlington (own or rent) in Ward 1 or Ward 2 (view Ward map)

• Non-resident, but you or your spouse own or rent residential property in Ward 1 or Ward 2

• An English public school board supporter

• Not prohibited from voting under any law

Individuals who voted for a school board trustee from Halton Catholic District School Board or either French school board during the 2022 Burlington Municipal Election in October 2022 are not eligible to vote in the by-election.

Candidate nominations open until April 14

To run as a candidate in the 2023 HDSB School Trustee by-election, Wards 1 & 2, interested individuals must file their nomination papers by 2 p.m. on April 14, 2023 at the Office of the City Clerk, at City Hall, located at 426 Brant St. Nominations can be filed during regular business hours (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) by appointment only. Please call 905-335-7777, ext. 7805 or email clerks@burlington.ca to arrange a time.

The forms required to file a nomination are available in the Office of the City Clerk on the main floor of City Hall at 426 Brant St. and on myvoteburlington.ca.

An information session for residents who are interested in running as a candidate in the by-election will take place virtually on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. Please call 905-335-7777, ext. 7805 or email elections@burlington.ca to register.