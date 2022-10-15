Data breach exposes personal info for mail-in voters

The City of Hamilton has issued an apology to a number of residents who had personal information exposed in what’s being described as a “privacy breach.”

In a release from the city manager’s office, staff revealed some 450 individuals who signed up to vote by mail in the upcoming 2022 municipal election had their emails exposed when a message was sent Thursday providing details on the process.

“The city regrets the error and any distress that this incident may cause those who have used the Vote by Mail process,” a spokesperson for the city said in a statement sent by email on Friday.

The incident will also be shared with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.