Customs pulled over Brant man’s truck, found 60 KG of coke

Jasbir Singh, a Resident of Paris, Ontario was heading back into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor when CBA officer ordered the car to pull over for inspection. During the inspection of the truck cabin, border services officers discovered 60 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 60 kilograms in total.

The CBSA arrested Singh, 40, of Paris, Ontario, and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP charged him with drugs and trafficking charges. He faces a Windsor court date.

“This is exemplary work by our team of dedicated CBSA officers in the Southern Ontario Region. The excellent working partnership we have with the RCMP is a great benefit in fighting organized smuggling efforts and protecting our communities,” said Joseph Chayeski, Director, Ambassador Bridge District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency.