CUPE agrees to take down pickets

CUPE leaders have agreed to return to the bargaining table tomorrow and to end the walkout that has closed the province’s schools. The move came after Premier Doug Ford promised to rescind the labour legislation that had been passed Friday as well as the invocation of the Notwithstanding clause—both aimed at imposing a collective agreement on the Education workers. In a noonhour news conference CUPE confirmed that its members will be back on the job tomorrow morning.

School Boards had developed contingency plans for remote learning and announcements regarding the resumption of in-class learning are expected shortly.