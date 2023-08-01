Crown drops murder charges against Milton man who fatally shot intruder

The question of how far a homeowner can go in defending his property is in the news again following a fatal shooting in Milton last February. The Crown has announced it will not proceed with a charge of second-degree murder against a Milton man who shot and killed an intruder in his home. Ali Mian, who lives in the home with his single mother, was facing the charges after a group of suspects forced their way into a house on Gibson Crescent in Milton. Police say it is believed that these individuals were intent on committing a robbery at this home. Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by Mian and a number of gunshots were fired within the home. One of the intruders was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other individuals were arrested when police arrived.

In a statement provided to CP24.com, at the time of the Mian’s arrest, his lawyer said his client “shot at an intruder that broke into his home and attacked his mother. He is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder. He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home.” Virk said Mian’s intention was “not to kill the intruder, he only shot at him once.”