Tuesday , 1 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Crown drops murder charges against Milton man who fatally shot intruder
News

Crown drops murder charges against Milton man who fatally shot intruder

August 1, 20231 Mins read53 Views

The question of how far a homeowner can go in defending his property is in the news again following a fatal shooting in Milton last February. The Crown has announced it will not proceed with a charge of second-degree murder against a Milton man who shot and killed an intruder in his home.  Ali Mian, who lives in the home with his single mother, was facing the charges after a group of suspects forced their way into a house on Gibson Crescent in Milton. Police say it is believed that these individuals were intent on committing a robbery at this home. Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by Mian and a number of gunshots were fired within the home. One of the intruders was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other individuals were arrested when police arrived.

In a statement provided to CP24.com, at the time of the Mian’s arrest, his lawyer said his client “shot at an intruder that broke into his home and attacked his mother. He is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder. He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home.” Virk said Mian’s intention was “not to kill the intruder, he only shot at him once.”

Previous post HAMILTON THIRD AGE LEARNING FALL LECTURE PROGRAM FINDS A NEW HOME AT THE WESTDALE

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Crown drops murder charges against Milton man who fatally shot intruder

August 1, 2023
Lifestyle

HAMILTON THIRD AGE LEARNING FALL LECTURE PROGRAM FINDS A NEW HOME AT THE WESTDALE

July 31, 2023
News

Trudeau in Hamilton for affordable housing announcement

July 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton City Chess Club to host 150th anniversary tournament August 19-20

July 31, 2023

Related Articles

News

Trudeau in Hamilton for affordable housing announcement

Prime Minister Trudeau was in Hamilton Monday with local Liberal MPs to...

ByJuly 31, 2023
News

Burlington pilot program to offer grant info, interest-free loans for installation of heat pumps

 The City of Burlington is launching an initiative to help connect residents...

ByJuly 31, 2023
News

Hamilton Police investigating sex offense

Hamilton Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying an individual involved in...

ByJuly 31, 2023
News

Niagara youth badly hurt in car crash on Niagara Parkway

A  19-year-old man is in a Hamilton hospital in life-threatening condition after...

ByJuly 30, 2023