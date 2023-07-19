Critics of Horwath’s trip really need to get over themselves

There has been a lot of snarky social media posting about Mayor Andrea Horwath’s recent trip to Italy. When this reporter saw the story that said the 11-day trip would only cost $4.500 including flight and accommodation, my first thought was to get the name of the travel agent.

There’s been a lot of inane commentary from about all the things Horwath could have done while she was away, It’s all petty nonsense. One of her biggest critics is even lobbing darts at her from…er, her own holiday in Italy.

Unless people think the job of mayor requires her to never take a holiday and to never leave the city during her term of office (and if they do think that they are idiots) the trip is part of what comes of being mayor of a large Canadian city. Mayors are a big deal in European Countries—visits by foreign mayors are seen as significant events, as evidenced by the turnout seen in some of the mayor’s photos of the trip. Besides it’s clear from the number of receptions photographed that it was a working holiday.

On this trip the Mayor was accompanied by a number of Hamiltonians of Italian-Canadian descent, many of them have been successful in business. The more time Horwath can spend with those kind of people, means the less time she will have to spend with the humorless agents of perpetual victimization, who dominate all too much of the public discourse in Hamilton.

Nobody criticized Fred Eisenberger when he went to Holland—nor should they have–nor should anybody begrudge Cameron Kroetsch for taking a trip to Europe after four years of campaigning and seven months of governing. In Hamilton we desperately need the broader perspectives that can come with occasional travel as an antidote to the petty parochialism that is too often the norm in this community.