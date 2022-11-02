Changemakers from the worlds of technology, arts and business will come together at the inaugural PIVOT Symposium on November 17, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario.

PIVOT is an inclusive initiative spearheaded by the Cotton Factory that focuses on creating community through technology and the arts.

This day-long, in-person event takes place at the historic Cotton Factory.

The program focuses on three opportunities facing cities worldwide, as identified through discussions previously held with a variety of community stakeholders:

▪ Housing: Unleashing New Technologies in Sustainable Housing

▪ Mobility: Accelerating Smart Mobility Infrastructure in Communities

▪ Culture: Using Digital Technology to Widen Access to Cultural Experiences

The thrust of the event is to explore creative ways to design, build and sustain better communities using the tools and processes of technology and the arts.

Examples include the use of digital technologies to enhance the enjoyment of art exhibitions and the built environment, innovations in the design and construction of affordable housing, and embedding art and new technologies into the public realm.

“The goal is to drive progress by weaving together the threads of technology, arts and creativity in new and exciting ways,” says Rob Zeidler, Managing Partner of the Cotton Factory. “Hamilton has all the right ingredients to continue its development as a leader in the high tech, innovation economy.”

Speakers include:

▪ David Adames, CEO, Niagara Parks Commission

▪ David Bobier, Founder, Director and Curator of VibraFusionLab

▪ Dr. Robert Fleisig, PEng., Professor of Engineering Design, McMaster University

▪ Gail Lord, President, Lord Cultural Resources Inc.

▪ Ryan Moran, Entrepreneur and Creative Brand Specialist

▪ Sean Nix, Associate Dean of Technology, Mohawk College

▪ “Parkside” Mike Renaud, Creative Director, Hidden Pony Records

▪ Jim Ruxton, Electronics Engineer and Media Artist

▪ Dr. Deborah Sloboda, PhD., Project Lead, Art of Creation Study

▪ John Summers, Manager of Heritage Resources, City of Hamilton

▪ Mark John Stewart, Managing Director, Wentworth Strategy Group

▪ Cyrus Tehrani, Director of Innovation, City of Hamilton

Program highlights include an exercise in the use of Design Thinking in the creative process, a talk on the role of technology in developing bonds of human belonging, stories from changemakers at the forefront of community-building, and a luncheon address on the topic of strategic management applied to success across societies.

Tickets are available at $75 per person (plus HST), and include morning refreshments, lunch and a closing reception. A limited number of tickets are available for students at $25 (plus HST).

Learn more at PivotTech.ca. Register now at Eventbrite.

PIVOT is designed and delivered in partnership with McMaster University, Mohawk College, City of Hamilton, Invest in Hamilton, and McMaster Innovation Park.