Tuesday , 7 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Politics Courts shoot down Ford’s third-party advertising law
Politics

Courts shoot down Ford’s third-party advertising law

March 6, 20231 Mins read119 Views

The Ford government received another court setback with a ruling that shot down the government’s third-party election advertising law. The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled that it was unconstitutional for the government to change the third-party advertising rules to water down the impact of campaigns by citizen organizations.

During the last year of the Wynne government, as the 2018 election approached, the legislature imposed a $600,000 spending limit on political advertising by third parties. The limit applied to the 6-month period prior to an election being called.

The Ford government was elected in 2018 and a year before the 2022 election it amended the bill to double the period for third party to a full year but did not allow any increase in the $600,000 spending limit. A coalition of groups, including the Working Families Coalition and a number of teacher unions appealed the law, and were successful.

At that point the Ford government invoked the notwithstanding clause in the constitution which allows the province to overrule the courts.

In the ruling released this week the Court of Appeal ruled that the use of the notwithstanding clause was ok, but said the government was wrong to extend the third party advertising period to a year without increasing the dollar amount that could be spent “to permit a modest informational campaign.” The court has given the Ford Government a year to change the law to make it “charter-compliant.”

So far the government has not indicated if it will appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Previous post Road to Ring of Fire minerals one step closer

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Time has run out for Tik Tok at Hamilton City Hall and Police

March 6, 2023
Arts

Burlington Celebrating Diversity through Public Art

March 6, 2023
Politics

Courts shoot down Ford’s third-party advertising law

March 6, 2023
Business

Road to Ring of Fire minerals one step closer

March 6, 2023

Related Articles

Politics

Ontario Liberals head home in the sunshine after largest convention in 20 years

The Ontario Liberal Convention in Hamilton ended on an optimistic note as...

By March 5, 2023
Politics

Ontario Liberal Party votes to elect new leaders through direct vote at a mostly upbeat Hamilton Convention

Gathering at the Hamilton Convention Centre over the weekend, the Ontario Liberals...

By March 5, 2023
Politics

Mood is upbeat as Ontario Liberals gather in Hamilton

Just hours before the worst storm of this winter, approximately 1,100 Ontario...

By March 4, 2023
Politics

Mitzie Hunter rules out Liberal leadership bid

One of the handful of survivors of the Ontario Liberal debacles of...

By February 27, 2023