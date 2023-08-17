Monday , 21 August 2023
News

Countdown to Hamilton Civic workers strike nearing zero

August 17, 20232 Mins read710 Views

If a last-minute bargaining session set to take place Friday is unsuccessful, a strike by City of Hamilton workers represented by CUPE could happen starting at 12:01 am Monday. City Manager Janette Smith says the city is prepared to bargain through the weekend if necessary

The City has begun engaging in contingency planning to limit service disruptions as best it can and to ensure as many City services remain as active as possible.

The impending labour disruption was on the agenda for the Scott Radley Show on CHML with Scott talking to former Hamilton Mayoral candidate Vito Sgro.

In a release the city says it will disseminate strike information through various the City’s social media accounts, and through information distributed to traditional media. Citizens will also have the option of  subscribing to digital notices and newsletters at hamilton.ca/subscribe and can also be accessed via a dedicated webpage on the City’s website, hamilton.ca/serviceupdates.

•              City Services City expects to be impacted include:

o             Child Care

o             Garbage and Green Bin collection for some residents

o             Parks and Recreation programming

o             Parking enforcement

o             Libraries

o             Committee and Council meetings

o             Ontario Works

o             Public Health Inspections and Programs

o             Animal Services

o             Bylaw Services

o             Development Applications

o             City Hall services

o             Customer Service

o             Roads and Sidewalks operations

o             Civic Museums

o             Horticulture

