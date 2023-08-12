Sunday , 13 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Council to get a look at price tag to make a permanent dent in homelessness
News

Council to get a look at price tag to make a permanent dent in homelessness

August 12, 20231 Mins read141 Views

A more permanent solution to Hamilton’s homelessness crisis is going to cost at least $20 Million according to a staff report that will be discussed at Monday’s GIC meeting. Staff asked the Social Planning and Research Council to conduct a review of post-pandemic emergency sheltering needs. That report noted that there were nearly 4,800 instances of individuals being turned away from the shelter system between 2019-2022—a number that would be much higher if the current year were to be included.

SPRC reported shelter bed shortages in almost every category but noted the most acute need was spaces for indigenous persons, Women and Families.

The report says while there is a need to increase shelter capacity to prevent turnaways in extreme weather situations, the longer term recommendation is to provide more support to help people get into their own homes, through rent subsidies and provision of services.

Other observations include:

  • The need for Establishment of Indigenous-run shelters
  • Staffing of shelters needs to be improved. Pay is too low to retain staff and staff need better training to be able to deal with persons in crisis.
  • The number of unique women, trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people with high acuity who are unable to stay at shelters, remains between 300 and 600 according to the two drop-ins  where they access service.
  • The City should fund an additional 50 family units in the system
  • Diversion and prevention programs are the key to youth intervention to help mitigate the need for youth to access emergency shelter and to prevent youth from becoming entrenched in the shelter system. 

The report noted that Hamilton has lost over 400 bachelor units from 2001 to 2021 and at the same time rent had more than doubled.

Staff are using the SPRC report as the basis for a three-pronged approach to the homelessness issue.

The first prong would address emergency shelter needs at a cost of approximately $6 Million. The second prong would focus on transferring encampment residents to housing by providing subsidies to 333 individuals. The third prong costing $10.3 Million would support permanent supportive housing spaces, hopefully with some assistance from senior governments.

Previous post Halton assault investigation leads to human trafficking charges

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Opinion

Opinion: Loss of Bill Kelly Show another nail in the coffin of local coverage

August 12, 2023
News

Council to get a look at price tag to make a permanent dent in homelessness

August 12, 2023
News

Halton assault investigation leads to human trafficking charges

August 12, 2023
News

Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

August 11, 2023

Related Articles

News

Halton assault investigation leads to human trafficking charges

What started out as a call for Halton Police to investigate an...

ByAugust 12, 2023
News

Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

The Bay Observer has learned that Corus Entertainment has cancelled the Bill...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

541 Eatery has closed its doors temporarily

A great experiment in serving vulnerable populations has come to what is...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

Skateboarding male brandishing knife spotted in Hamilton north end

A woman contacted the Bay Observer about an incident near an encampment...

ByAugust 11, 2023