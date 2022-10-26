Council implicitly trusted staff on Red Hill Issues: Sam Merulla

In a feisty appearance before the Red Hill Inquiry, retiring Ward 4 Councillor Sam Merulla provided a tutorial that might of use to the ten new faces on Hamilton council. He also used his appearance to comment on the municipal election that had taken place the evening before his appearance.

Merulla described the role of a city councillor as largely complaint-based. He told commission counsel that from a councillor’s perspective. “We start with a complaint from the public, then we form a motion for staff and staff implement it.” He explained that when it comes to the amount of time a councillor can spend on reading reports is based on the demographic of the councillors’ ward. “So, I might spend less time looking at an agricultural report,” said the lower city councillor.

Much of the inquiry’s past testimony has dealt with the subject of consultants’ practice of modifying their recommendations at the direction of staff who engaged them. Asked about discrepancies between a safety report by CIMA and the report that went to council, Merulla’s comment was that it wouldn’t have made any difference if a consultant made recommendations with which staff disagreed and modified. “Our trust was with our staff. If they wanted to subcontract some of their work to a consultant, so be it. We relied on what our staff told us.”

Merulla took the opportunity to comment on the previous day’s election, suggesting that a number of the new members were elected on the strength of the false assumption that members of council had suppressed knowledge that there were safety issues on the highway – an assumption he termed “nonsense.”

Commenting on the state of journalism in Hamilton, Merulla said, “you used to have one person in Tim Horton’s screaming conspiracy theories, now with all these keyboard morons, you have 300 assignment editors for the Spectator. It used to be that something would show up on social media and the mainstream media would correct it; now the mainstream media use social media as an assignment editor.”

On the substance of what council knew about road safety on the Red Hill, he said council accepted the word from Engineering Director Gary Moore that lighting the entire highway was prohibited under the terms of the environmental assessment that first allowed to highway to proceed. He said among others, Lynda Lukasik of Environment Hamilton had advocated not lighting the road due to possible light impacts on residents and wildlife. It was only later, he told counsel that he became aware that additional lighting was not specifically prohibited in the EA.

Merulla said his trust in staff was such, that when he asked staff questions on road safety, he anticipated the answers would dispel disinformation that was beginning to be widely circulated on social media, that the road was unsafe. In response to a counsel question on to his repeated use of the term “Keyboard morons” Merulla said he was getting messages on social media in real time while he was conducting meetings accusing councillors of a coverup on safety issues on the road.

It was a generally good-natured exchange, with commission counsel Emily Lawrence at times visibly amused by some of Merulla’s repartee.