Corporate donations will allow St. Joes Mobile Mental Health Unit to keep rolling

A mobile clinic on wheels that first hit the road to deliver essential mental health care to St. Joe’s patients during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to roll thanks to two recent donations from local corporations.

In the summer of 2020, the Mental Health and Addictions Program team scraped together funding to create a mobile clinic as an innovative way to ensure clients of the Hospital’s Schizophrenia Outpatient Clinic, Transitional Outpatient Program of Schizophrenia Service, Cleghorn Early Intervention Clinic, and Hamilton Assertive Community Treatment Teams could continue to receive essential treatment while simultaneously reducing foot traffic into the Hospital to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Originally, the pilot project had funding to operate for just 10 weeks. But after seeing and reporting back on its impact, Hamilton Community Foundation made and facilitated two donations totaling $100,000 in 2020, and when those gifts were coupled with another $10,000 anonymous gift, the mobile service had enough funding to continue its outreach into the community into the summer of 2021. Now donor support from S C Johnson and Alectra has enabled the van’s outreach into the community to continue.