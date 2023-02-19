Convenience store staff roughed up in armed robbery

Saturday evening, shortly after 10:30 pm, two armed male suspects marched into the Hess Variety convenience store at 25 Hess Street North in Hamilton. The suspects demanded merchandise from the store employee while brandishing weapons. The robbers assaulted the store staff who sustained injuries that were treated by medical professionals. The suspects were last seen traveling by foot, westbound from the area of Hess Street North and Market Street.

The suspects were described as follows:· Black males, 20-25 years old, wearing Dark clothing and carrying a green bag.

Police are also requesting that residents living in the area please check their video surveillance between the hours of 10:15 pm to 10:45 pm for any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact the Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725 or the Detective Sergeant for Division One Criminal Investigations at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.