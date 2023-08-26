Consultation a casualty in Tiny Shelter location

It’s not about NIMBYism it’s about consultation.

North End residents are still trying to find out why a small parking lot on Strachan Street has been chosen as the site for 25 tiny shelters. The pilot project to move homeless people from tents to modest cabins will be managed by the Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS).

Strachan Street has never been mentioned by the city or by HATS as a preferred place to locate the smaller than a garden shed shelters.

The mystery begins January 19 at a meeting of

the Emergency & Community Services Committee (EMS). Staff recommended that an inventory of city property be studied for land suitable to house tiny shelters. Staff was to report back to EMS with three preferred sites.

The Bay Observer combed over six agendas spanning seven months and found no report coming back with three selected sites.

Even the first Encampment Protocol put forth on May 17 and rejected by council made no mention of tiny shelter locations and seemed to be rejecting the the value of a tiny shelter pilot project in this statement:

“The Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS) model was not viewed as a best practices approach by other community organizations. Concerns were noted regarding exclusionary intake criteria, and potential outflow into housing which was noted as poor in other locations where this approach had been applied.”

The next mention of a site was August 9 at General Issues Committee (GIC) when the Strachan Street site was revealed as the chosen and only location.

The 25 shelters, washrooms, a laundry facility, garbage storage and perhaps a meeting room will be located on a small lot, enclosed in fencing, gated, and monitored by security. On one side it is across the street from a North End neighbourhood on the other side beyond a chain link fence is the CN mainline.

Why was the process so secretive and why wasn’t the neighbourhood consulted? When Sir John A. Macdonald was “considered” as a site the neighbours were consulted. When a lot on Barton Street was considered the neighbourhood was consulted.

The neighbourhood around Strachan Street currently have five encampments stretching over five blocks. The least they deserved was a communication that Strachan Street had been chosen as the site for 25 shelters before council voted to approve the choice.

Ward Councillor Cameron Kroetsch who vowed a higher standard of transparency at election time was fully in favour of the site and did not challenge the veiled process that plucked Strachan Street of out a pool of properties. For the record the inventory of properties owned by the city sits at 1,920.

This is the best they can do?

In HATS list of criteria- they wanted a bigger site, a site with some privacy, a site out of the downtown core, a site not in a residential area.

And now at a consultation meeting planned for Saturday and called after the fact—councillor Kroetsch is telling residents they cannot ask questions about about the selection of Strachan Street for tiny shelters.

Residents I talked to have lost trust in the consultation process before it even begins.

————————————————————————————————

Kathy Renwald is a journalist and resident of the North End since 1984.

She was a reporter/producer for CHCH TV for 20 years, and a freelancer for the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, and CBC Hamilton.