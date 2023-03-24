Conservation Halton offers 14 different camping experiences for kids

Registration is open for Conservation Halton’s Ways of the Woods summer camps for 2023.

Running from July 3 to September 1, 2023, the camps are returning to their traditional format after two years of pandemic restrictions. This year there will be fourteen different camp streams available for youth ages 4 to 15 with pricing starting at $329 per week.

The types of day camps offered at Ways of the Woods cover a variety of interests and activities to keep kids active, outdoors, and having fun throughout their week-long session. Some of the more unique programming includes:

• Construction Camp (ages 10 to 14) where campers will learn to plan, design, and build projects

• Farm Camp (ages 8 to 12) where kids will have the opportunity to learn what it takes to run a small farm and how to look after crops and animals

• Raptor Camp (ages 8 to 14) where they can learn and interact with birds of prey

• Climbers Camp (ages 8 to 14) where campers will spend a portion of each day on a high ropes course

• Bike Camp (ages 8 to 15) is one ofthe most popular offerings, where participants learn how to properly ride and maintain a mountain bike. They also gain experience by riding the trails through the woods during their action-packed week

• Our Kinder Camps cater to children as young as 4 years old and offer smaller groups, with fun activities in a safe and supportive environment

• Other camp streams include Waterfront Camp, Girls Camp, Explorers Camp, Athletics Camp, various adventure camps, and a Counsellor-in-Training Camp (age 15) that allows the most mature campers to begin their journey into becoming counselors themselves

While Kelso Conservation Area is the home base for all camps, ,some camp streams will have the opportunity to visit other parks as a part of their program.

The camp will once again offer additional services to support parents, including an Extended Care program and busing included in the camp pricing with over 20 routes throughout the Halton region.

To learn more about Ways of the Woods summer camps or to register for camp, visit ConservationHalton.ca/wow.