Saturday , 13 May 2023
Arts

Coming to Ancaster High School: Mean Girls—the Musical

Once again Ancaster High School students get to show off their acting and singing chops as they stage Mean Girls-the Musical May 31 to June 2.

Mean Girls, the musical, is an adaptation of the 2004 Paramount Pictures hit, “Mean Girls”, written by comedian, Tina Fey, and starring Lindsay Lohan, Fey and Amy Poehler. It is the story of Cady Heron as she adapts to life at Northshore High with the help of her “friends” Janis, Damian, Karen, Gretchen, and Queen Bee, Regina. The movie was praised by critic Roger Ebert who wrote “Mean Girls” dissects high school society with a lot of observant detail, which seems surprisingly well-informed.” Mean-Girls-the Musical, with its book also written by Tina Fey, opened on Broadway in 2017 and was a hit–running two years before being halted by the pandemic.

Under the direction of Jennifer Turner, the head of Arts, Ancaster High School is unique in offering an immersive Musical Theatre experience which puts students front and center. Students enrolled in the course experience all the elements which go into making a full-scale production by taking on a role on and off the stage. When they aren’t preparing their acting for the performance, the students act as directors, choreographers, costume designers, set designers, prop masters, and as the promotional team. Over the course of a semester, students move through each stage of the production process culminating in several performances for live theatre audiences,.

Mark your Calendar

Mean Girls will be performed on May 31st, June 1st, and June 2nd at Ancaster High School (374 Jerseyville Rd. W, Ancaster, Ontario). Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adults $15, Children and students $10. Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:00.

