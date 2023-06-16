Coming to a city near you: Strong Mayor Powers

Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford, Oakville and St Catharine’s are among the 26 Ontario Municipalities that will be granted the same “strong mayor” powers that were originally extended to Toronto and Ottawa by the Ontario government. The Ontario government has said the new powers will be extended to the mayors of 26 large and fast-growing municipalities that have committed to a housing pledge as part of the province’s work to build 1.5 million homes by 2031. The change will take effect on Canada Day.

Steve Clark, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, told the Ontario Big City Mayors. “by adopting ambitious and absolutely necessary housing pledges, these 26 municipalities have demonstrated they understand the importance of that target, and we are ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed. We welcome housing pledges from other municipalities to help reach our goal of 1.5 million homes by 2031.”

Strong mayor powers and duties include:

Choosing to appoint the municipality’s chief administrative officer

Hiring certain municipal department heads, and establishing and re-organizing departments

Creating committees of council, assigning their functions and appointing the chairs and vice-chairs of committees of council

Proposing the municipal budget, which would be subject to council amendments and a separate head of council veto and council override process

Vetoing certain by-laws if the head of council is of the opinion that all or part of the by-law could potentially interfere with a provincial priority

Bringing forward matters for council consideration if the head of council is of the opinion that considering the matter could potentially advance a provincial priority

Under the legislation, it will take a two-third vote by council to override a mayor’s use of the strong mayor powers.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath who was lukewarm to the strong Mayor idea during the municipal campaign issued a statement that read, “I believe that working collaboratively yields the best results; finding common ground, developing partnerships, and coming to solutions that are broadly supported is the best way forward. We have a number of issues facing the City of Hamilton and many exciting opportunities. I will continue to work hard every day with Hamilton and the residents of our great city as my priority.”

When the news first broke, Burlington mayor Marianne Meed Ward welcomed the news, tweeting, “Different communities require different tools and approaches to address local housing needs, and strong mayor powers are one such tool that can help mayors and municipalities meet their housing targets. We’re committed to continue working with the Province to build the homes our residents need.” But late in the day she had a more reserved view, releasing a statement that read in part, “these tools are not something I have requested. My focus has always been on building a strong city and a strong collaborative Council. One way has been through giving each Burlington Councillor a Deputy Mayor with Portfolio role to provide leadership on specific files that incorporate their interests and strengths from previous experiences. I will be working very closely with all the Deputy Mayors for – Housing; the Environment; Business & Red Tape Reduction; Recreation & Community Services; Community Engagement & Partnerships; and Strategy & Budgets – to meet our housing pledge and deliver complete communities for our residents.

I believe the best decisions are made in collaboration with Council, City staff and the community – and that will not change. Burlington Council is already very cohesive and collaborative, with more than 90% of our votes being unanimous, and the balance of votes with strong consensus around options.”

