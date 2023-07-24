Collision Sends Scooter Rider to Hospital

Hamilton Police are investigating a collision between an electric scooter and minivan on Rymal Road near Garth.

On Sunday, at 8:15 p.m., a minivan collided with a stand-up electric scooter sending the scooter driver to hospital. The minivan was exiting a driveway just west of Garth Street when it was struck by the scooter.

The scooter driver was seriously injured and transported to hospital. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition and recovering in hospital.

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in to examine the scene. The westbound lanes of the affected stretch of Rymal Road West were closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with their investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com