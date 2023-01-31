Cold Weather Alert declared: list of sheltering spaces

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has issued a Cold Weather Alert effective overnight and unlike the last one at Christmas, the city is better prepared. A Cold Weather Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below a temperature of -15C or wind chill of -20. Council has been asked to consider changing the criteria for an alert to 0C. In addition the city has contracted with the HUB to be available to shelter residents every day this winter after a situation over Christmas where it appeared it would not be able to open on a bitterly cold night. Residents chipped in at the last minute to keep the facility open.

During a Cold Alert, select City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Hamilton Public Library locations are available as community warming centres for those who need to keep warm during regular business hours.

Ongoing programs and resources in the community including emergency shelters, and drop-in locations are available for vulnerable houseless community members who need to keep warm. Drop-in programs include:

• The Hub (78 Vine Street) – drop-in 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (year-round) and overnight drop-in hours 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. (until March 31, 2023) daily.

• Hamilton Regional Indian Centre (407 King Street W) – Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• YWCA Carol Anne’s Place (75 MacNab Street) – overnight drop in 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily for women and non-binary individuals.

• Mission Services Willow’s Place (196 Wentworth Street N) – drop-in from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily for women.

• Wesley Day Centre (52 Catharine Street N) – Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Living Rock Youth Resources (30 Wilson Street) – daily drop-in 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for youth.