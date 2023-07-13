Cold Case: Hamilton Police still looking for information on disappearance of Sheryl Sheppard

25 years after she was last seen, Hamilton Police continue to investigate the suspicious disappearance of Sheryl Sheppard.

Sheryl was reported missing to police by her mother, Odette Fisher on Monday, January 5, 1998. Sheryl was last seen by her boyfriend, Michael Lavoie on Friday, January 2, 1998. At the time of her disappearance, Sheryl was living with Michael at an apartment on Queenston Road.

Hamilton Police attended Sheryl’s residence and the state of the apartment raised concerns for investigators. Police continued to follow up on any information about Sheryl being dropped off at an adult entertainment club in Niagara Falls, but no one reported seeing Sheryl or anyone matching Sheryl’s description.

Hamilton Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sheryl’s disappearance and believe Sheryl Sheppard was a victim of foul play. A reward of $50,000 is available to the person who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

With it being 25-years, Hamilton Police are hoping someone is now willing to come forward to share what happened to Sheryl. Her family deserves peace in knowing what happened to her.

Anyone with any information on the disappearance of Sheryl Sheppard are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Cattle by calling 905-546-2458 or Detective Trevor Bland at 905-546-4921.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com