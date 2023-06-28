Thursday , 29 June 2023
News

CN Rail vs Jamesville round two

June 28, 2023
Jamesville, condos

June 28, 2023

Will there be positive news tomorrow about the long stalled Jamesville housing project in Hamilton?  The city, developers and CN Rail will meet at 10.am tomorrow before the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) in what’s called a Case Management Conference.

 CN is appealing the Jamesville housing development which is near their shunting yard in Hamilton’s North End over issues of safety, odour, dust, vibration and noise. Bottom line, CN doesn’t want to hear complaints from residents over railway operations.

  The best thing that could come out of the OLT hearing is that all parties decide they can solve issues without going through a long, expensive hearing. In an email to Bay Observer the OLT adds the case management conference will identify parties and participants and identify or narrow the issues in dispute.

  The video only meeting can be viewed by the public using this link:

You can join the CMC via the following link: : https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/719383509 . Access code is 719-383-509.

  The long and now derelict Jamesville housing development is an embaraasment for the city and project lead City Housing Hamilton. The rent-geared-to-income and market rate housing development would replace the 91 affordable housing units built by the province in the 1960’s with 447 new mixed residential units. Mere metres away from the partially demolished development a growing homeless encampment is spreading along Strachan Street, as the city grapples with a housing crisis.

  Not surprisingly no one wants to say much about tomorrow’s meeting. An emailed statement to the Bay Observer from the city states:

 “CityHousing Hamilton and the project team have continued to work with CN towards resolving the appeal. The parties met in mid-February, and dialogue has been ongoing. The City is hopeful that solutions can be reached through the ongoing formal legal process.”

  At least one development partner in the project said he could not speak about tomorrow’s hearing because of legal issues.

  It’s notable that nearby condo housing projects on Barton Street, Bay Street and Murray Street all managed to successfully comply with CN Rail demands

Previous post See Hamilton’s conservation areas without waiting in line

