Friday , 19 May 2023
News

Closures on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway beginning next Friday May 26.

The Linc will be closed for maintenance for three days next weekend starting on Friday, May 26.

The eastbound closure will be in effect from Golf Links Rd to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp leaving the eastbound LINC, and the westbound closure will be in effect from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Rd. While crews are working in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 on-ramps and the Rousseaux St off-ramp will be maintained with access available from the Mohawk Rd on-ramp. The Golf Links Rd on-ramp will be closed.

The maintenance work will include:

•              Spot resurfacing and asphalt repairs

•              Sections of mill and pave

•              Graffiti removal

•              Bridge and signage repairs

•              Pavement markings

•              Ditching

•              Catch basin cleaning

•              Vegetation maintenance

Dates for the work are weather permitting, however at this time are planned for:

•              Eastbound: Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m. until Monday, May 29 at 4 a.m.

•              Westbound: Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. until Monday, May 29 at 4 a.m.

Given the nature of the work, these dates may change depending on weather. Updates will be posted at www.hamilton.ca/lincmaintenance and on Twitter @CityofHamilton.

As is always the case Mountain traffic is expected to increase during this maintenance weekend, and motorists are advised to allow extra time and follow signs for detour.

