Friday , 3 March 2023
News

Claremont downbound lanes closed due to potential for rock fall.

Detour to Jolley Cut

March 2, 20231 Mins read158 Views
Photo on left shows the bulging behind retaining wall

An urgent erosion and slope stability concern has once again developed along the Claremont access The city has been forced to close the downbound lanes of the escarpment access between Hunter Street and Upper James Street this evening to immediately conduct repairs.

Concerns about the stability of the escarpment in this area were raised through a routine inspection conducted earlier this week and have been identified as needing immediate attention.

As a result, a closure of the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access between Hunter Street and Upper James Street are in place until further notice. The detour route will be the Jolly cut to upper wellington and west on Fennell, reverse for downbound.

The City is says it is moving as quickly as possible to reopen the downbound lanes to limit the inconvenience to motorists and HSR passengers.

The City will provide an update once a reopening date has been confirmed.

HSR passengers can visit the HSR Now Twitter for detour details (HsrNow).

Previous post Two arrested and a third Identified in connection with machete robberies

