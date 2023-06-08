City to unveil plans to pay for underground stormwater infrastructure

The city is holding a public meeting later this month to discuss a change to the method used to recover costs for storm water management services. Last August City staff presented a report to the previous council that described a $1 Billion infrastructure deficit related to the underground sewer system. Some of the infrastructure is approaching 100 years old. One third of the city’s wastewater system is combined: a situation where storm runoff and sewage flow through the same pipes, resulting in sewage discharges every time there is a significant rainfall.

The General Issues Committee will hear any person, or his/her counsel, solicitor or agent regarding the proposed changes that would affect most property owners in the City.

This hybrid committee meeting will include an in-person and virtual (WebEx) option.

The city will release a report on June 21 outlining their proposed plan to fund stormwater infrastructure.

Interested parties can then provide comments at the GIC committee Wednesday June 28, 2023 starting at 9:30 am in the council chambers. Water and wastewater rates went up by 10 percent in the 2023 budget and staff are predicting similar increases could be necessary in the coming years.

Online: Members of the public are also able to view virtual meetings online via livestream or on the City’s YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/InsideCityofHamilton