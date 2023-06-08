Thursday , 8 June 2023
News

City to unveil plans to pay for underground stormwater infrastructure

Public will have one week to formulate responses

June 8, 20231 Mins read137 Views

The city is holding a public meeting later this month to discuss  a change to the method used to recover costs for storm water management services. Last August City staff presented a report to the previous council that described a $1 Billion infrastructure deficit related to the underground sewer system. Some of the infrastructure is approaching 100 years old. One third of the city’s wastewater system is combined: a situation where storm runoff and sewage flow through the same pipes, resulting in sewage discharges every time there is a significant rainfall.

The General Issues Committee will hear any person, or his/her counsel, solicitor or agent regarding the proposed changes that would affect most property owners in the City.

This hybrid committee meeting will include an in-person and virtual (WebEx) option.

The city will release a report on June 21 outlining their proposed plan to fund stormwater infrastructure.

Interested parties can then provide comments at the GIC committee Wednesday June 28, 2023 starting at 9:30 am in the council chambers. Water and wastewater rates went up by 10 percent in the 2023 budget and staff are predicting similar increases could be necessary in the coming years.

Online: Members of the public are also able to view virtual meetings online via livestream or on the City’s YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/InsideCityofHamilton

Previous post Brantford company fined $75,000  in kitty litter dust-up

