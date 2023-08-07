City shutdown threatened if labour agreement isn’t reached

As one major work stoppage in Hamilton comes to an end another is about to begin if negotiations are unsuccessful. Striking steelworkers at National Steel Car are set to vote on a collective agreement that was reached over the weekend after a four-week strike, but now a strike by City of Hamilton unionized employees is looming.

Following an impasse in negotiations primarily over wages, the Minister of Labour has issued a “no board” report, which begins the countdown to a potential strike or lockout of Hamilton municipal workers, says CUPE Local 5167. That means a city strike could come as early as August 21.

“We care about the services we deliver for the residents of Hamilton and we’d really rather continue working, but what the City of Hamilton is offering just isn’t good enough,” said Jay Hunter, President of CUPE Local 5167, representing roughly 3,000 inside and outside workers. “Now we have a deadline for the City to come back with a real offer, otherwise the City leaves us no choice but to take strike action.”

The gap in the wage proposals between the City and the union is the key remaining issue, says Hunter, noting the cost of living in the city and the challenges in recruiting and retaining workers when wages are not keeping pace with inflation.

“To add insult to injury, we’ve come to learn that the City has increased the wages for managers and non-union staff at a much higher rate than what our members are asking for,” says Hunter. “Clearly there’s money available to pay staff. So let’s be clear: If they’re good enough for a pay increase, so are we.”

The city issued a statement over the weekend saying it is still hopeful for a negotiated settlement.

CUPE is in tough negotiations with several other Canadian municipalities as well.

Whatever the eventual settlement it will add tax hike pressures to a city budget in Hamilton that already saw the highest tax increase in a generation.