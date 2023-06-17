Saturday , 17 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News City presents plan to address hollowing-out of Hamilton’s downtown core
News

City presents plan to address hollowing-out of Hamilton’s downtown core

June 17, 20231 Mins read116 Views

Hamilton’s Economic Development department has released a seven-point plan to try to reverse some of the chronic economic and safety issues that are threatening the viability of Hamilton’s downtown. The report was presented to council the same day that the Executive Directors of the two downtown BIA’s appeared to describe the area as increasingly squalid and unsafe. As Susie Braithwaite and Emily Walsh pointed out, it goes against the grain, as promoters of downtown shopping and recreation, to be talking about garbage and safety concerns, but the problems can’t be ignored. Their appearance before council was in support of the Economic development plan which includes:

  • Creation of a staff liaison position tasked with coordinating the activities of the several city departments whose mandate touches on downtown.
  • Consideration of increasing loan amounts to assist in leasehold improvements for new businesses locating in downtown.
  • Grants to business who have experienced vandalism (other than graffiti).
  • Exploring the feasibility of converting surplus office space to residential, following work done in Calgary. In Ontario however, landlords have said such conversion can be very expensive and that demolition and rebuilding might be a better option.
  • Enhanced marketing of downtown. More support for BIA’s.
  • Funding for Placemaking Initiatives including summer concert series, festivals, temporary outdoor patio program fees and several artists inspired public realm installations. 
  • Measures to improve parking availability, and to promote active transportation.

The BIA managers told council that much as the city may be trying to discourage auto use in the downtown, potential commercial tenants still view it as a key requirement for their workforces. They also are deterred by the homeless encampments, aggressive panhandling and crime. Hamilton businesses surveyed worried about parking and congestion only getting worse when both LRT and Main Street Two-way conversion are underway. A city survey of large leaseholders pegged the office vacancy rate at 13 percent, but the staff report acknowledged that when government offices are taken into account, the vacancy rate is more like 25 percent. Braithwaite and Walsh told council that the seven-point plan being proposed was the first positive sign they had seen in years in tackling the stubborn issues in the downtown core.

Previous post Voyeur used phone to photograph woman in Halton change room

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Opinion

Gay writer says “Rather than bullying people to celebrate Pride, let’s recommit to Canadian values”

June 17, 2023
News

City presents plan to address hollowing-out of Hamilton’s downtown core

June 17, 2023
News

Voyeur used phone to photograph woman in Halton change room

June 17, 2023
Wellness

Mac Kids providing eye exams for indigenous children in remote areas

June 17, 2023

Related Articles

News

Voyeur used phone to photograph woman in Halton change room

The Halton Regional Police Service have just released a picture of a...

ByJune 17, 2023
News

Brampton man now faces two Murder charges after shooting last weekend

The 40 year old female victim who was shot in an incident...

ByJune 16, 2023
News

King Street in Hamilton will be transformed to an “open Street”

For the first time in memory King St. East, from John St....

ByJune 16, 2023
News

Halton Police seeking mystery motorcyclists

Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the...

ByJune 16, 2023