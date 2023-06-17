City presents plan to address hollowing-out of Hamilton’s downtown core

Hamilton’s Economic Development department has released a seven-point plan to try to reverse some of the chronic economic and safety issues that are threatening the viability of Hamilton’s downtown. The report was presented to council the same day that the Executive Directors of the two downtown BIA’s appeared to describe the area as increasingly squalid and unsafe. As Susie Braithwaite and Emily Walsh pointed out, it goes against the grain, as promoters of downtown shopping and recreation, to be talking about garbage and safety concerns, but the problems can’t be ignored. Their appearance before council was in support of the Economic development plan which includes:

Creation of a staff liaison position tasked with coordinating the activities of the several city departments whose mandate touches on downtown.

Consideration of increasing loan amounts to assist in leasehold improvements for new businesses locating in downtown.

Grants to business who have experienced vandalism (other than graffiti).

Exploring the feasibility of converting surplus office space to residential, following work done in Calgary. In Ontario however, landlords have said such conversion can be very expensive and that demolition and rebuilding might be a better option.

Enhanced marketing of downtown. More support for BIA’s.

Funding for Placemaking Initiatives including summer concert series, festivals, temporary outdoor patio program fees and several artists inspired public realm installations.

Measures to improve parking availability, and to promote active transportation.

The BIA managers told council that much as the city may be trying to discourage auto use in the downtown, potential commercial tenants still view it as a key requirement for their workforces. They also are deterred by the homeless encampments, aggressive panhandling and crime. Hamilton businesses surveyed worried about parking and congestion only getting worse when both LRT and Main Street Two-way conversion are underway. A city survey of large leaseholders pegged the office vacancy rate at 13 percent, but the staff report acknowledged that when government offices are taken into account, the vacancy rate is more like 25 percent. Braithwaite and Walsh told council that the seven-point plan being proposed was the first positive sign they had seen in years in tackling the stubborn issues in the downtown core.