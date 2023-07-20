City of Hamilton pleads guilty to Chedoke Creek spill charges

As the dredging project aimed at cleaning up Chedoke Creek is underway the city of Hamilton entered a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice related to the Chedoke Creek spill charges laid by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks in 2020 and received a fine of $2.1 million.

The City and the Crown reached an agreement with respect to the appropriate penalties, which was presented to the Court as a joint submission. In addition to the $2.1 million fine, the City will pay the Royal Botanical Gardens $364,500 for damages incurred as result of the discharges, as well as a $525,000 Victim Fine Surcharge for a total of $2,985,500.

General Manager of Public Works, Carlyle Khan and the head of water and wastewater Nick Winters both issued apologies for the four-year spill, discovered in 2018 that led to the court action and ongoing cleanup. “We take full responsibility,” Kahn said. Winters said, “I’m not proud to talk about an event like this. I recognize the trust that has been broken, something we are working hard to rebuild.”

The settlement and cleanup are only the most recent challenges facing Hamilton with regard to its water and wastewater system. One third of the city’s wastewater system consists of storm sewers combined with sanitary sewers and the result is a discharge of raw sewage into Hamilton Harbour every time there is a significant rainfall. That is an ongoing issue unrelated to the historical spill reported in 2018. Reports commissioned by the city and released to Council in 2022, talked of a poor relationship with the Ministry of the Environment, as a result of the spill and the combined sewer system. The report suggested that the Ministry could begin to hold back on development approvals without capital improvements, which would be a setback for Hamilton’s ambitious growth plans. A complete retrofit might entail an expense of $1 Billion over the next two decades, but even in the near term, the city faces work costing between $300 and 400 million. All of this will result in a significant increase in water bills for Hamilton residents.