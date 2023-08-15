City of Hamilton gearing up for possible strike by its 3,000 CUPE workers

With only six days to go before a strike by City workers becomes legal the city is bracing itself for a possible disruption. Labour negotiations have been ongoing between the City of Hamilton and CUPE Local 5167 for several months, commencing February 4, 2023, with recent involvement from a provincially appointed Conciliation Officer. On July 21, after two days of Conciliation, CUPE 5167 asked the Conciliator to file a No-Board report, which is the final step before a strike or lockout can commence. This means that CUPE Local 5167 could commence a legal strike beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 21, 2023.

The City has begun engaging in contingency planning to limit service disruptions as best it can and to ensure as many City services remain as active as possible.

The City expects a number of services to be impacted, including but not limited to child care, garbage collection, recreation programming and support for special events in the community.

In a release the city says it will disseminate information through various the City’s social media accounts, and through information distributed to traditional media. Citizens will also have the option of subscribing to digital notices and newsletters at hamilton.ca/subscribe and can also be accessed via a dedicated webpage on the City’s website, hamilton.ca/serviceupdates.

• City Services City expects to be impacted include:

o Child Care

o Garbage and Green Bin collection for some residents

o Parks and Recreation programming

o Parking enforcement

o Libraries

o Committee and Council meetings

o Ontario Works

o Public Health Inspections and Programs

o Animal Services

o Bylaw Services

o Development Applications

o City Hall services

o Customer Service

o Roads and Sidewalks operations

o Civic Museums

o Horticulture