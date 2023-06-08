Thursday , 8 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News City of Hamilton confirms first cases of bat rabies in 2023
News

City of Hamilton confirms first cases of bat rabies in 2023

Smoke alerts heat alerts and now bat rabies.

June 8, 20232 Mins read91 Views

Hamilton Public Health Services received recent confirmation of two positive rabid bats, the first positive results in the city since August 2022. While there were no human contact with these bats, the public is reminded to stay away from bats and other animals that can carry rabies such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, as well as stray or unknown cats and dogs. 

Rabies is a fatal virus that affects mammals, including humans, and is most commonly spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats. Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite. However, saliva can also enter the body through scratches, open wounds or mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

Hamilton currently has an outbreak of rabies, mainly in raccoons and skunks with 330 animals testing positive since December 2015. In addition to raccoons and skunks there has been one fox and two stray cats test positive. Bats have tested positive for rabies almost every year in Hamilton.

Tips to prevent rabies:

•              Always keep a safe distance from, and avoid contact with wild animals including raccoons, skunks, bats, unknown dogs and cats and other wild animals. Rabies can make animals aggressive or it can make them appear sick, scared, or friendly.

•              Bat proof your home.

•              Call Hamilton Animal Services at 905-546-2489 if you see a dead, sick or strangely acting raccoon, skunk, bat, or other wild animal.

•              Do not feed, help, handle, relocate any wildlife or keep them as pets.

•              If you are bitten by an animal, or had direct contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the wound with soap and water, seek medical attention immediately or call Public Health Services at 905-546-2489.

•              Vaccinate your pets against rabies, keep rabies vaccinations current for dogs and cats to protect them, and prevent any spread to people.

•              Contact your vet if your pet is in contact with a wild animal, including bats.

For more information about rabies, visit www.hamilton.ca/rabies

Previous post Medical distress caused collision that damaged three cars and took out a hydro pole.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Brantford company fined $75,000  in kitty litter dust-up

June 8, 2023
News

City of Hamilton confirms first cases of bat rabies in 2023

June 8, 2023
News

Medical distress caused collision that damaged three cars and took out a hydro pole.

June 8, 2023
News

More HUPEG details released: city officials confident project will proceed

June 7, 2023

Related Articles

News

Brantford company fined $75,000  in kitty litter dust-up

A Brantford manufacturer of cat litter– Normerica Inc. was convicted of 1...

ByJune 8, 2023
News

Medical distress caused collision that damaged three cars and took out a hydro pole.

Hamilton Police say an auto collision that ended up damaging three cars...

ByJune 8, 2023
News

More HUPEG details released: city officials confident project will proceed

City officials are expressing confidence that the deal that will see HUPEG...

ByJune 7, 2023
News

Motorist dragged Hamilton Police Officer attempting an arrest

A Hamilton police officer sustained injuries after being dragged by a motorist...

ByJune 7, 2023