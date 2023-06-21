Wednesday , 21 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business City of Hamilton breaks record for hitting $1 Billion in Building Permits
Business

City of Hamilton breaks record for hitting $1 Billion in Building Permits

June 21, 20232 Mins read167 Views

On June 14, 2023, just a few days before Tax Freedom Day, the City of Hamilton surpassed $1 billion worth of construction since the beginning of the year. 2023 now marks the earliest the City has reached the billion-dollar mark in construction value, three days earlier than the previous record set in 2022, which was on June 17.

This milestone represents approximately 2612 building projects within the residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial sectors. The City has consistently reached the $1 billion milestone for over ten years in a row.

The $1 billion mark is an indicator the construction industry’s success within Hamilton, which in turn supports Hamilton’s economic growth, provides employment opportunities, new housing, and places for businesses to thrive.

Major Projects include:

863 Nebo Rd            Manufacturing          Atlantic Packaging                                      

461 Green Rd           Apartments                Homes By DeSantis (Muse) Inc.             

22 Roxanne Dr         Apartments                Roxborough Park Inc.                                

16 Roxanne Dr         Apartments                Roxborough Park Inc.                                

270 Longwood Rd   Industrial (Lab)         McMaster Innovation Park  

Total assessed construction value, up to and including June 2023, is comprised of 58.2% residential, 39.3% industrial/commercial/institutional, and 2.5% miscellaneous (Signs, demolitions, fire repair, tents, sewage systems, protective plumbing).

Industrial, commercial, institutional has increased 51.3% over the previous 3-year average for a total of $425 million. The industrial sector has seen an increase of 94.6% over the previous 3-year average surpassing $322 million in assessed construction value

Alan Shaw, Director of Building and Chief Building Official noted, “With the current level of uncertainty caused by factors such as increased interest rates, it is clear the development industry still sees opportunity for investment in Hamilton. Having hit this milestone for the last 10 years, Hamilton remains a provincial leader in construction activity and is a prosperous community where business and people come to grow and develop. This achievement is made possible through the dedication of the many developers, owners, and contractors who support Hamilton’s growth. I am thankful for all our Planning and Economic Development staff who continue to help Hamilton build.”

Previous post Teetering on a tower: public weighs in on a high-rise tower on the waterfront

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

City of Hamilton breaks record for hitting $1 Billion in Building Permits

June 21, 2023
News

Teetering on a tower: public weighs in on a high-rise tower on the waterfront

June 20, 2023
News

Large gathering of mountain residents delivers emphatic no to encampments in parks

June 20, 2023
Feature

Wallenberg art memorial to be celebrated at Churchill Park Friday

June 20, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Burlington Chamber hears from Tourism Minister

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held a ‘Burlington Summer Tourism Kickoff’ breakfast...

ByJune 15, 2023
Business

City Launching annual business survey

Beginning today, Hamilton business will begin to receive visits from student surveyors...

ByMay 31, 2023
Business

Warehouse in Airport Growth District approved in a squeaker vote

An application to approve a plan to build a 40,000 square metre...

ByMay 30, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Awards

This week The Burlington Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Business Excellence...

ByMay 26, 2023