City of Hamilton breaks record for hitting $1 Billion in Building Permits

On June 14, 2023, just a few days before Tax Freedom Day, the City of Hamilton surpassed $1 billion worth of construction since the beginning of the year. 2023 now marks the earliest the City has reached the billion-dollar mark in construction value, three days earlier than the previous record set in 2022, which was on June 17.

This milestone represents approximately 2612 building projects within the residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial sectors. The City has consistently reached the $1 billion milestone for over ten years in a row.

The $1 billion mark is an indicator the construction industry’s success within Hamilton, which in turn supports Hamilton’s economic growth, provides employment opportunities, new housing, and places for businesses to thrive.

Major Projects include:

863 Nebo Rd Manufacturing Atlantic Packaging

461 Green Rd Apartments Homes By DeSantis (Muse) Inc.

22 Roxanne Dr Apartments Roxborough Park Inc.

16 Roxanne Dr Apartments Roxborough Park Inc.

270 Longwood Rd Industrial (Lab) McMaster Innovation Park

Total assessed construction value, up to and including June 2023, is comprised of 58.2% residential, 39.3% industrial/commercial/institutional, and 2.5% miscellaneous (Signs, demolitions, fire repair, tents, sewage systems, protective plumbing).

Industrial, commercial, institutional has increased 51.3% over the previous 3-year average for a total of $425 million. The industrial sector has seen an increase of 94.6% over the previous 3-year average surpassing $322 million in assessed construction value

Alan Shaw, Director of Building and Chief Building Official noted, “With the current level of uncertainty caused by factors such as increased interest rates, it is clear the development industry still sees opportunity for investment in Hamilton. Having hit this milestone for the last 10 years, Hamilton remains a provincial leader in construction activity and is a prosperous community where business and people come to grow and develop. This achievement is made possible through the dedication of the many developers, owners, and contractors who support Hamilton’s growth. I am thankful for all our Planning and Economic Development staff who continue to help Hamilton build.”