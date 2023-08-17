Thursday , 17 August 2023
News

City making progress on implementing roads audit recommendations

Recommendation addresses siloing between roads departments

August 17, 2023

The city of Hamilton is taking a number of steps towards improving the way the city’s roads are maintained, repaired and repaved when necessary. The move comes after the city’s auditor-general had conducted a 2021 audit of how road conditions are evaluated and slated for repairs and rehabilitation. The auditor general also made dozens of recommendations around the way contracts are awarded and managed.

A number of the recommendations urge staff to develop a formal and more strategic process to follow in determining the condition of the city’s pavement and to prioritize which projects get the green light.

One of the key recommendations is to create a new asset management position that would be independent of both the engineering department who oversee road construction and the roads operation department who maintain existing roads. This recommendation comes as the Red Hill Inquiry is due to issue its report before the end of this year. Testimony at that hearing painted a disturbing picture of traffic engineering and traffic operations operating at cross purposes. In one instance both divisions engaged consultants to report on safety and friction issues but did not share the work of their consultants with each other. There was also testimony that traffic engineering actively opposed implementing certain road safety measures on the Red Hill that were being proposed by Traffic operations. In addition testimony revealed a senior manager advising staff to not cooperate with the city auditor who was trying to conduct a value-for-money audit of city roads.

Other recommendations that staff have accepted and are implementing include:

  • Better tracking of potholes
  • Better quality control
  • Improving oversight of contractors including contractor rosters and extra work orders
  • Tightening up invoicing practices

Jackie Kennedy, Director, Engineering Services told council that most of the recommendations will be implemented by the end of 2024.

