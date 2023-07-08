Sunday , 9 July 2023
News

City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

Major Transit Station Areas encompass a 500-metre radius around proposed LRT stops and GO transit stations

Hamilton has assembled a task force to determine what city-owned properties might be available for affordable housing along the LRT route. In an information report staff say they have been working with Hamilton Is Home Coalition to get “an increased understanding of the social housing spectrum and the current, future and proposed affordable housing projects within the corridor. Discussions provided insight into appropriate criteria to build the framework for strategic site identification in consideration of affordable housing development.”

The city has assembled a working group involving 15 divisions across three departments, plus Hamilton Police Services and the Public Library.

The report says so far Metrolinx has not indicated how much if any of the properties it has acquired might be surplus once the LRT construction is completed.

The report says one of the tasks of the working group will be to explore inclusionary zoning which would mandate a set percentage of affordable housing. Provincial legislation allows inclusionary zoning within 500 meters of a major transit station, which in the case of the proposed LRT, would cover the entire corridor. The legislation caps the number of affordable units to five percent of the entire project, which is roughly the same as being offered by private developments when they unveil plans for projects that offer affordable units as part of the overall development.

The report appears to suggest the city engage in land-banking with a view to possibly developing its own housing on some properties but also selling to developers taking advantage of land value appreciation that is expected to result from transit development. The city estimates current land values in the corridor range from $8 -$12 million per acre. “Banked land can be identified for affordable housing or sold for profit or as part of a Public-Private Partnership, with contractual agreements specifying the nature of future developments and encouraging a transit-oriented nature in design. “ 

