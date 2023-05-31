City Launching annual business survey

Beginning today, Hamilton business will begin to receive visits from student surveyors who will be taking to the streets with the goal of connecting with every business in Hamilton over the summer of 2023.

First conducted in 2010, the survey focused on businesses, buildings and employment within the City’s Downtown. In 2013, it expanded to cover all of the City’s employment, commercial and rural settlement areas.

The information helps the city Planning and Economic Development Department to:

Monitor the extent, nature, and location of employment and land use.

Monitor changing economic conditions.

Track the effectiveness of local employment initiative and continued success of the city’s commercial, employment and rural settlement areas.

Develop or expand future facilities, initiatives, incentives and planning policies across the city.

The survey was last conducted in 2019 and has been on hiatus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 Employment Inventory questionnaire will provide a much-needed refresh to previously collected data and a snapshot of the impact of the pandemic on Hamilton businesses. This information will enable the City to address immediate and long-term planning and development opportunities, while also assisting with monitoring the extent, nature and location of employment lands and adaptation to an ever changing employment landscape.

Business owners from all sectors have two ways to participate, online via hamilton.ca/employmentsurvey and by providing responses directly to the student team over the summer who will also provide contact information for follow-up should an employer not be available at the time of their visit.

Jason Thorne, General Manager of Planning and Economic Development noted, “the information we gather in the annual employer inventory allows us to plan better, think better, and envision new ideas based on a complete conversation with our business community. We will be able to look for trends, assess employment growth, and gain a sound footing how the new landscape of the post-COVID world will help us support business in a strategic, proactive way.”

