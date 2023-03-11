Sunday , 12 March 2023
City invokes Nuisance Bylaw for St Paddy’s Day in McMaster neighbourhood

March 11, 20231 Mins read151 Views

Hoping to avoid the kind of neighbourhood disruption that has been a regular feature of McMaster’s fall homecomings, the city is invoking its nuisance bylaw to cover potential Celtic-themed rowdyism on St Patrick’s day next week. St. Patrick’s day is Friday March 17th—  but the city is taking no chances–the University District Safety Initiative will be in effect Thursday, March 16 at 12am. to Sunday, March 19 at 11:59pm.

If charged an individual host, property owner, or attendee can face up to $10,000 in fines for a first offence and $25,000 for any subsequent offence related a nuisance party. Tickets to attendees start at $300.

In addition to fines or penalties, people who conduct or host nuisance parties may be liable for remedial costs for fees from first responders, and/or municipal law enforcement officers and City of Hamilton for attending the scene. These costs may be recovered by action or by adding the costs to the tax roll and collected in the same manner as property taxes.

