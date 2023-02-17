City Hall whistleblowers and Hamilton Centre By-election discussed with Bill Kelly

The auditor general of Hamilton released a report that pointed to some serious ethical issues that surface as a result of the implementation of a whistleblower policy. The hotline attracted more than 120 responses in 2022 and about a third of them were found to have merit. In one instance an employee was found to have stolen an iPad and sold it. In another instance a senior employee was found to have relatives working for a company that received over $96 Million in contracts from the city and did not disclose the conflict of interest. That, and the upcoming byelection in Hamilton Centre were the topics of discussion on the Bill Kelly Show Friday with Bill and Bay Observer Publisher John Best.