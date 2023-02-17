Friday , 17 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Politics City Hall whistleblowers and Hamilton Centre By-election discussed with Bill Kelly
Politics

City Hall whistleblowers and Hamilton Centre By-election discussed with Bill Kelly

February 17, 20231 Mins read95 Views

The auditor general of Hamilton released a report that pointed to some serious ethical issues that surface as a result of the implementation of a whistleblower policy. The hotline attracted more than 120 responses in 2022 and about a third of them were found to have merit. In one instance an employee was found to have stolen an iPad and sold it. In another instance a senior employee was found to have relatives working for a company that received over $96 Million in contracts from the city and did not disclose the conflict of interest. That, and the upcoming byelection in Hamilton Centre were the topics of discussion on the Bill Kelly Show Friday with Bill and Bay Observer Publisher John Best.

Previous post Lloyd Ferguson named to Construction Hall of Fame

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Freedom Convoy: It all started with Ottawa Police response

February 17, 2023
Politics

City Hall whistleblowers and Hamilton Centre By-election discussed with Bill Kelly

February 17, 2023
News

Lloyd Ferguson named to Construction Hall of Fame

February 17, 2023
News

Nine flee blazing house in central Hamilton

February 17, 2023

Related Articles

Politics

Toronto will get a new mayor sometime this spring

Despite a groundswell of support and a public opinion poll that showed...

By February 16, 2023
Politics

Hamilton Centre By-election set for March 16th

The starting gun has been fired for the Hamilton Centre Provincial By-Election....

By February 15, 2023
Politics

Toronto rocked by resignation of John Tory as mayor following revelation of relationship with staffer

John Tory’s boy scout image is in tatters after he told shocked...

By February 11, 2023
Politics

Council budget meeting disrupted over Police Budget

As protesters forced the adjournment of Mondays Budget meeting of Hamilton’s General...

By February 7, 2023