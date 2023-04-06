Thursday , 6 April 2023
News

City crews tackling pothole backlog

April 6, 2023

It’s spring, which means it is pothole season. Due to recent temperature fluctuations and freeze-thaw cycles, many streets in Hamilton have sustained pavement damage resulting in potholes.

Road crews in Hamilton are currently repairing damaged roads in several priority areas and across the city. As part of this effort, crews have repaired 27,000 potholes so far this year, and expects to hit a number of 70,000 to 90,000 repairs by the end of the season.

The City of Hamilton is providing the following driving tips for motorists navigating roads with potholes or other damage:

•              Reduce speed and follow other vehicles at a safe distance so you can clearly see the pavement ahead

•              Pay close attention to road conditions, other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists

•              Ensure your vehicle is thoroughly clear of snow, ice and mud

•              Properly maintain your vehicle, particularly tires, headlights and windshield wipers

Residents and motorists are asked to report potholes by contacting the City’s Customer Service Contact Centre during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at 905-546-CITY (2489). When reporting potholes, residents are asked to provide detailed information such as location (street addresses or intersections) and estimated size of the pothole.

