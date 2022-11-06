China leading way with trackless tram systems

The World Economic Forum was been publishing a series of articles titled, Shaping the Future of Urban Transformation in conjunction with more than 100 global partners. Looking at transit, the WEF examined trackless transit, now being rolled out in China and now being looked at in other countries like Australia. The article follows in part.

Until recently, the options for mid-range transportation (we call it ‘mid-tier transit’) were limited to light rail, which is very expensive, and bus rapid transit, which is rarely electrified and is often stuck in traffic. The mid-tier transit we need is trackless tram technology: less costly than light rail, faster and sleeker than buses, carbon-neutral and flexible. Installing trackless trams in the middle suburbs can improve access to public transport, reduce emissions, increase land value and encourage more people to move to these areas. But like any new public transport development, it requires new models, policies and partnerships.

What are trackless trams?

Trackless trams have emerged from high-speed rail technology. Versions of trackless trams have been in development for almost 20 years, but in 2017 the Chinese Rail Corporation, CRRC, introduced an autonomously guided tram, a significant advance of the design and technology known as Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART).

ART has the ride quality and service characteristic of light rail, but at significantly less cost as it avoids the disruption caused by installing rail in the roadbed. The vehicles travel on rubber tyres, guided autonomously using optical, lidar, radar and GPS technology. They are bi-directional, and have multiple carriages, as well as safety features and communication technologies that contribute to fleet management and ride quality.

With advances in battery and charging technologies, trackless trams operate without overhead wires and get a booster charge at dedicated stations while passengers board. ART has been operational in China since 2018, first in Zhuzhou, before expanding to Yibin and Harbin, with planning and construction of new systems underway in five other cities in China. There is strong interest globally in this technology, with proposals for routes in Malaysia, Israel, Zimbabwe, Australia and elsewhere.

In 2020, a competing subsidiary of CRRC introduced the Digital Rapid Transit (DRT) trackless tram. The DRT vehicle is in operation in Lingnan Shanghai on two routes. It is magnetically guided and is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell or electric battery. The vehicle is narrower and slightly lighter than the ART and has different suspension. Both vehicles will be tested in Australia at the end of this year, and this should provide further insight into the implementation costs, operational characteristics, and requirements of both vehicles.

Why focus on the middle suburbs?

In many metropolitan areas in developed countries, inner cities have largely been regenerated while outer suburbs in far-flung greenfields are not yet ready for redevelopment. The urban fabric in middle suburbs, particularly along main roads, tends to be underutilised and undervalued. This is where trackless trams can help; but to achieve this, city authorities, developers, transit planners and adjacent organizations, such as business improvement districts, need to work together.

Planning and transport agencies need to identify potential mid-tier routes in the middle suburbs. Most often these are along main roads, where once-thriving neighbourhood centres and shopping strips may be struggling to survive, while traffic volumes and road widening have made walking and cycling unsafe and unpleasant.

As part of WEF research with Australia’s Sustainable Built Environment National Research Centre (SBENRC), we have worked with local governments across Australia that are looking to revitalise such roads. Most councils have multiple studies going back for decades suggesting a light rail solution, but increasingly they are opting for trackless trams as a cheaper and less disruptive solution. Unfortunately, these efforts have stalled due to alack of national and state level funding and support.

Public-private collaboration

The World Economic Forum has developed a net zero model for redeveloping middle suburbs through public-private collaboration called The Entrepreneur Rail Model. Developers could adapt this to include the electric systems being run by solar and batteries, in order to facilitate a shift to net zero carbon emissions. The model will need to include partnerships between developers, communities and local governments, as well as utilities, transport and transit agencies, operators of transport systems, and government regulatory and funding agencies.