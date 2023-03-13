Monday , 13 March 2023
Child dies in fire at Mississauga of the Credit First Nation

A camping trailer fire at the Mississauga of the Credit First Nation  has claimed the life of a child. The blaze was reported in the early morning hours, Monday. When firefighters arrived, they found the trailer to be fully engulfed in flames. There were six other people in the trailer—two adults and four children who managed to escape. None of them suffered serious injury. The Chief Coroner of Ontario and the Fire Marshall are investigating. Both the mayors of Burlington and Mississauga have posted messages of condolence and order municipal flags flown at half staff.

